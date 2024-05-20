Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $120.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $37.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $112.38.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $67.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.27 and its 200 day moving average is $42.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.04 and a beta of 1.12. Viking Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $99.41.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $22,136,890.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,508 shares in the company, valued at $27,413,639.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $22,136,890.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,508 shares in the company, valued at $27,413,639.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $4,986,005.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,845.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 370.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

