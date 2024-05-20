Prologis (NYSE:PLD) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Scotiabank

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from $149.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PLD. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Prologis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $130.35.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $111.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.08 and its 200 day moving average is $122.39. Prologis has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $103.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLD. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Prologis by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 21.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

