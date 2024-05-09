Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Lowers Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February accounts for about 1.6% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 43.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 141,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 42,903 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 122,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 0.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 84,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 48,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 48.1% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 12,281 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Shares of BFEB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,367 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.93 million, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.