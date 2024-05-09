37,933 Shares in TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO) Bought by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of TXO Partners by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TXO Partners by 418.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 42,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TXO Partners by 64.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXO Partners Stock Performance

Shares of TXO opened at $19.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. TXO Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $23.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of -0.18.

TXO Partners Increases Dividend

TXO Partners ( NYSE:TXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $91.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.76 million. TXO Partners had a negative net margin of 27.31% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. Research analysts forecast that TXO Partners, L.P. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.67%. This is an increase from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -69.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TXO shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on TXO Partners from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on TXO Partners from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Global Endowment Management, L sold 41,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $756,863.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,089,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,650,320.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 117,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,284 in the last 90 days.

TXO Partners Company Profile

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

Featured Stories

