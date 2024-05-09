Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG) Shares Acquired by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned 0.64% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 59,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 175,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,980 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

