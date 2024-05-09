Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Lowers Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October comprises 2.9% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $5,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POCT. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 2,684.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Applied Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Down 0.0 %

POCT traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $37.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,069 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.34. The company has a market capitalization of $620.33 million, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.40.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.