Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,735,240,000 after acquiring an additional 971,032 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,647,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,522,000 after purchasing an additional 394,682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,426,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,658,000 after purchasing an additional 282,825 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,887,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,488,000 after purchasing an additional 160,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,151,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,355,000 after buying an additional 180,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.65.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 3.1 %

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $140.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.33 and a 1-year high of $154.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

