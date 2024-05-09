Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Has $7.42 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,302 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.8% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 36,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 67,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.84. The company had a trading volume of 415,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,541,326. The firm has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $61.69.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

