Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 68.78% from the company’s current price.
Valens Semiconductor Price Performance
Shares of Valens Semiconductor stock opened at $2.37 on Thursday. Valens Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $246.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29.
Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Valens Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 23.36%. The firm had revenue of $21.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valens Semiconductor will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Valens Semiconductor
Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products for the audio-video and automotive industries. The company offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.
