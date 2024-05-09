Insider Selling: Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Sells 3,250 Shares of Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $157,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,147.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $48.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.48 million, a PE ratio of 90.58 and a beta of 0.68. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Simulations Plus by 194.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 74.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

