Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) Senior Officer Brian Chi Hong Liu Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Brian Chi Hong Liu acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.08 per share, with a total value of C$15,400.00.
Tree Island Steel Stock Down 2.5 %
TSL opened at C$3.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.22. Tree Island Steel Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$2.78 and a twelve month high of C$3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$83.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.97.
Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Tree Island Steel had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of C$47.34 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Tree Island Steel Ltd. will post 0.4594595 earnings per share for the current year.
Tree Island Steel Dividend Announcement
Tree Island Steel Company Profile
Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers low-carbon and high-carbon galvanized steel wires; clean and bright wire for industrial and original equipment manufacturer customers; agricultural products, including fencing, barbed wire, galvanized wire, and bright wire, as well as other fabricated wire products specifically for farming, ranching, and vineyards; welded wire concrete reinforcing mesh and other fabricated wire products for heavy construction industry and infrastructure projects; and nails and stucco reinforcing products for residential and light commercial construction.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tree Island Steel
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Tree Island Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tree Island Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.