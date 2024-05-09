Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) Senior Officer Brian Chi Hong Liu Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Brian Chi Hong Liu acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.08 per share, with a total value of C$15,400.00.

TSL opened at C$3.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.22. Tree Island Steel Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$2.78 and a twelve month high of C$3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$83.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Tree Island Steel had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of C$47.34 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Tree Island Steel Ltd. will post 0.4594595 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Tree Island Steel’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers low-carbon and high-carbon galvanized steel wires; clean and bright wire for industrial and original equipment manufacturer customers; agricultural products, including fencing, barbed wire, galvanized wire, and bright wire, as well as other fabricated wire products specifically for farming, ranching, and vineyards; welded wire concrete reinforcing mesh and other fabricated wire products for heavy construction industry and infrastructure projects; and nails and stucco reinforcing products for residential and light commercial construction.

