TD Cowen Boosts GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target to $82.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on GXO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.85.

GXO Logistics Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of GXO traded up $1.93 on Thursday, reaching $52.86. The stock had a trading volume of 640,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.33. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.34%. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $236,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,002,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in GXO Logistics by 60.4% during the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,853,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,647,000 after purchasing an additional 698,180 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 3,033.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 570,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,873,000 after acquiring an additional 552,000 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 307.5% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 648,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,865,000 after buying an additional 489,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $18,272,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

