Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Definitive Healthcare stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,580,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,350. Definitive Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The company has a market cap of $599.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.29.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $65.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.01 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 80.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 24.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 650,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 126,613 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Definitive Healthcare by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,090,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 113,963 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 80,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 47,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 109,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

