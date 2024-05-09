Suncor Energy Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.545 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

Suncor Energy stock traded up C$1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$54.87. 1,809,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,606,973. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$50.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$46.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$37.09 and a 12 month high of C$55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$70.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.33 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 16.90%. Analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 4.7379873 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Suncor Energy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total transaction of C$751,776.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$549,960.00. Also, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total value of C$751,776.00. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. Desjardins upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$48.50 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$57.92.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

