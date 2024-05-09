Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

Amerigo Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

ARG stock traded up C$0.02 on Thursday, reaching C$1.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.39. The firm has a market cap of C$290.12 million, a PE ratio of 58.67, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.29. Amerigo Resources has a 12-month low of C$1.10 and a 12-month high of C$1.81.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of C$57.79 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amerigo Resources will post 0.2176101 EPS for the current year.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

