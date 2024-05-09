Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.210-1.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.880-4.980 EPS.

NYSE FIS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.90. 1,126,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,443,435. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.79 and a 200-day moving average of $62.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $75.71. The stock has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.11.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

