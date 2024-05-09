Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th.
Spectrum Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 35.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Spectrum Brands to earn $4.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.
Spectrum Brands Stock Up 11.9 %
Shares of SPB stock traded up $10.05 on Thursday, hitting $94.57. The stock had a trading volume of 921,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,296. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.30 and a 200 day moving average of $79.47. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $65.27 and a 12-month high of $95.27.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.
Spectrum Brands Company Profile
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.
