Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th.

Spectrum Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 35.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Spectrum Brands to earn $4.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

Spectrum Brands Stock Up 11.9 %

Shares of SPB stock traded up $10.05 on Thursday, hitting $94.57. The stock had a trading volume of 921,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,296. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.30 and a 200 day moving average of $79.47. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $65.27 and a 12-month high of $95.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $692.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.20 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 63.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

