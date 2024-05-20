Analysts Set Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Target Price at $54.25

Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on RYAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

RYAN opened at $54.19 on Monday. Ryan Specialty has a fifty-two week low of $39.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.79 and its 200 day moving average is $47.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.06 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 637.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 36,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 16.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 391,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,970,000 after acquiring an additional 55,828 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,079,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

