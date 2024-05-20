Analysts Set T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target at $186.33

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMUS

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total transaction of $30,902,933.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 675,641,331 shares in the company, valued at $110,082,242,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total transaction of $30,902,933.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 675,641,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,082,242,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.30, for a total value of $3,226,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,813.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,670,580 shares of company stock worth $1,085,516,139. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $218,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 107,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 36,374 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.3 %

T-Mobile US stock opened at $164.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $168.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Free Report

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.