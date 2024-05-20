monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) PT Raised to $300.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on monday.com in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on monday.com from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, monday.com has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $252.50.

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $228.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 602.20 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.48. monday.com has a one year low of $122.13 and a one year high of $239.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com during the first quarter worth approximately $728,521,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,086,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 331.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,240,000 after buying an additional 483,709 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at $76,534,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in monday.com by 2,851.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 344,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,818,000 after acquiring an additional 332,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

