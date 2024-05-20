Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target Raised to $195.00

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $160.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Impinj in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Impinj from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Impinj in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.10.

Get Impinj alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Impinj

Impinj Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of PI stock opened at $173.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -495.43 and a beta of 1.85. Impinj has a 1 year low of $48.39 and a 1 year high of $175.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.64. The company has a current ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $76.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.57 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 60.13% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Impinj will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 2,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total transaction of $252,737.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,011.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 16,060 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $1,624,629.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,209,781.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 2,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total value of $252,737.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,011.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,321 shares of company stock worth $15,972,614 in the last quarter. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Impinj by 109.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Impinj by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Impinj by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its holdings in Impinj by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period.

About Impinj

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.