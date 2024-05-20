Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.95.

Several brokerages recently commented on EFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $13.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EFC

Ellington Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EFC stock opened at $12.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 46.79 and a quick ratio of 46.75. Ellington Financial has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $14.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.91.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.77 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 66.65% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.84%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.75%.

Institutional Trading of Ellington Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 32.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,388,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,313,000 after buying an additional 338,434 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $884,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 36,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 200.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 65,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 43,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Financial

(Get Free Report

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.