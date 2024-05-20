Brokerages Set BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) PT at $475.00

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $475.00.

Separately, Bank of America lowered BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

BAE Systems stock opened at $69.70 on Monday. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of $46.19 and a 12 month high of $70.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.9029 per share. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in BAE Systems by 16.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 57,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in BAE Systems by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BAE Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in BAE Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $699,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

