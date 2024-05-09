BMO Capital Markets Boosts Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Price Target to C$24.00

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.90% from the company’s previous close.

LNF traded down C$0.05 on Thursday, reaching C$22.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,061. Leon’s Furniture has a 52-week low of C$16.46 and a 52-week high of C$23.34. The company has a market cap of C$1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.15.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Leon’s Furniture had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of C$686.90 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leon’s Furniture will post 2.0611111 EPS for the current year.

In other Leon’s Furniture news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 10,000 shares of Leon’s Furniture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.64, for a total transaction of C$226,399.00. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. It operates in two segments, Leon's and The Brick. The company provides repair services for household furniture, electronics, and appliances; home office products; warranties; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.

