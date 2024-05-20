Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TLS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Telos from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Telos from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Telos from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

NASDAQ:TLS opened at $3.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Telos has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.97 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Telos will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Telos news, Director Fredrick Schaufeld acquired 84,063 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $263,957.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 339,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,067.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Fredrick Schaufeld acquired 84,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $263,957.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 339,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,067.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Wood bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,843,281 shares in the company, valued at $15,062,603.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 140,213 shares of company stock worth $438,707. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLS. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telos by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 92,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Telos during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Telos during the third quarter valued at $28,000. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

