Brokerages Set SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) PT at GBX 982

Shares of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 982 ($12.33).
SGRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays raised shares of SEGRO to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,042 ($13.09) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on SEGRO from GBX 863 ($10.84) to GBX 940 ($11.81) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.
SEGRO stock opened at GBX 928.40 ($11.66) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 874.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 856.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61. SEGRO has a twelve month low of GBX 675 ($8.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 944.80 ($11.87). The company has a market capitalization of £12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,412.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.75.
SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.
