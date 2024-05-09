Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Desjardins upped their target price on Savaria from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Savaria from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.71.

Get Savaria alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SIS

Savaria Stock Performance

Shares of TSE SIS traded up C$0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$17.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,651. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.88. Savaria has a one year low of C$12.21 and a one year high of C$17.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.17.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Savaria had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of C$216.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$214.78 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Savaria will post 0.7950398 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Savaria

(Get Free Report)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.