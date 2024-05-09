Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.91% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Desjardins upped their target price on Savaria from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Savaria from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.71.
Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Savaria had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of C$216.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$214.78 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Savaria will post 0.7950398 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.
