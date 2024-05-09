Laird Superfood (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF) Given New $3.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Laird Superfood (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $2.50 to $3.50 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.27% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Roth Mkm raised Laird Superfood from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1.30 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday.

NYSEAMERICAN:LSF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,157. Laird Superfood has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $3.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94. The company has a market cap of $26.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.96.

In other news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 179,057 shares in the company, valued at $499,569.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 56,211 shares of company stock worth $153,381. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. The company provides powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products; performance mushroom supplements; functional, organic roasted, and instant coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; harvest snacks; and other food items.

