Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Raised to $197.00 at TD Cowen

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Cowen from $192.00 to $197.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.08.

Shares of RL stock traded up $3.10 on Thursday, reaching $168.26. 168,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,253. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $103.17 and a 1-year high of $192.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.27.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.64. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RL. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 47.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

