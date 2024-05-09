National Pension Service Has $429.29 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

National Pension Service raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,878,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,515 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 0.6% of National Pension Service’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of Chevron worth $429,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,924,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,303,688,000 after purchasing an additional 458,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chevron by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,166,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,761,223,000 after buying an additional 2,244,995 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,235,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,886,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,332 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,705,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,828,537,000 after acquiring an additional 569,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,814,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,499,684,000 after purchasing an additional 62,254 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.35.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX traded up $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $163.92. 1,601,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,368,275. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $302.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.45.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Chevron’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.98%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,164. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

