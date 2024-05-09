Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Price Target to $14.00

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 59.45% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PLYA

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.6 %

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.78. 228,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,089. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.00. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average of $8.52.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $300.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.77 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Playa Hotels & Resorts

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 35,915 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $324,671.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 102,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,485.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 35,915 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $324,671.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 102,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,485.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $184,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,539,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,409,884.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,915 shares of company stock worth $604,222. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playa Hotels & Resorts

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 23,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. It owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancún, Hyatt Ziva Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos located in Mexico; Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa situated in Jamaica; the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Family Resort, the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Adult Resort, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, and Jewel Palm Beach located in the Dominican Republic; and manages resorts on behalf of third-party owners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.