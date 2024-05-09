Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,537 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 337.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 12,334 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,224,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after buying an additional 11,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 254,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,002,000 after acquiring an additional 27,148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $102.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.69. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

