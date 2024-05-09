Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 167.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,010 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF worth $5,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 32,340 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $323,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,778,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter valued at about $91,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITB stock opened at $106.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.41. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

