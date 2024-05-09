iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,668 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $5,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $132.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.36. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $141.16.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

