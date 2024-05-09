Precision Optics (POCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 15th.

Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.82 million during the quarter. Precision Optics had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%.

Precision Optics Trading Up 1.3 %

POCI opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.68 million, a PE ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 0.10. Precision Optics has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.87.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

