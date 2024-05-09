TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TEL. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $153.89.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TEL

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $144.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $147.98. The company has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.44 and a 200-day moving average of $137.30.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 112.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 358.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.