Precigen (PGEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 55.47% and a negative net margin of 1,540.63%. On average, analysts expect Precigen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PGEN opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $331.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.77. Precigen has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88.

PGEN has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Precigen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Precigen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

