Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $259,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Traveka Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SUSA traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.86. 136,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,828. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.05. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.04 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

