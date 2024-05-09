Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 552.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BDX traded up $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $234.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,177,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,244. The company has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.45. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $229.40 and a 12-month high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.97.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,750.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

