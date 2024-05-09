Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $962,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Argus raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.55.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of STZ traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $260.63. The stock had a trading volume of 200,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.24. The company has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.01 and a 1-year high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $442,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,031 shares of company stock worth $6,043,821 in the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

