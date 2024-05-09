Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Director Kendall E. Stork Sells 2,000 Shares

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,231.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Pathward Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

CASH stock opened at $53.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.66. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.79 and a twelve month high of $60.49.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $247.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.46 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Pathward Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Pathward Financial by 43.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 7.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pathward Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Pathward Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 2,493.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,196 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 14,610 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CASH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Pathward Financial from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

