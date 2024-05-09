Insider Selling: Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Senior Officer Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$163.82, for a total transaction of C$98,292.00.

On Friday, February 9th, David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of Thomson Reuters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.99, for a total transaction of C$95,392.80.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$229.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$212.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$199.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$103.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$162.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$231.78.

Thomson Reuters ( TSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (NYSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.09. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 34.87%. The firm had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.52 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 5.047491 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 41.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$149.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$147.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$211.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$183.33.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

