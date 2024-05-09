Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Major Shareholder Sells $133,900.00 in Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $133,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,229,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,932,785.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ludmila Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 25th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 3,620 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $78,047.20.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 21,968 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $446,609.44.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $200,400.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 2,193 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $44,956.50.

On Friday, April 5th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $97,800.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $102,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $243,230.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 3,852 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $60,861.60.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $167,310.00.

On Monday, February 26th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 13,542 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $167,108.28.

Lifeway Foods Stock Performance

Shares of LWAY stock opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.57. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $27.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $376.09 million, a PE ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $42.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 7.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Lifeway Foods, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lifeway Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lifeway Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 656.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

