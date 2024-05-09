Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.68 to $0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $230 million to $235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $241.89 million.

Novanta Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ NOVT traded up $3.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.77. 49,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,372. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.16 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.42. Novanta has a 12 month low of $111.20 and a 12 month high of $187.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Novanta had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $230.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novanta will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Novanta

Novanta Company Profile

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $511,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,519,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.