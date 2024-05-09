Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Silgan has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Silgan has a dividend payout ratio of 19.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Silgan to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan Price Performance

NYSE SLGN traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $46.70. 160,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,779. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.29. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. Silgan has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $49.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLGN shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Silgan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Silgan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Silgan

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $205,580.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,613 shares in the company, valued at $378,024.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.