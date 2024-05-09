Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.27-1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $144-152 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $140.60 million.
Nova Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of Nova stock opened at $181.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.40. Nova has a 12 month low of $89.59 and a 12 month high of $190.51.
Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. Nova had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $134.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.00 million. Analysts forecast that Nova will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Nova Company Profile
Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.
