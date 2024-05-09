WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

WVFC opened at $12.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.69. WVS Financial has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $13.99.

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter. WVS Financial had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 9.06%.

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

