NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,368,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,153 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,982,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,316,653,000 after buying an additional 455,271 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,940,000 after buying an additional 429,979 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,026,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,126,000 after buying an additional 209,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,784,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,096,000 after buying an additional 2,148,205 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.93.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NEE stock traded up $1.73 on Thursday, hitting $74.58. The stock had a trading volume of 16,338,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,900,700. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $78.53. The firm has a market cap of $153.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.94.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

