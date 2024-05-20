Norges Bank Invests $500.69 Million in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,374,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,685,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.89% of Marathon Petroleum as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $176.24. 312,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $221.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.35.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.09 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $221.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

