1,698,960 Shares in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,698,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,523,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Ferrari by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period.

RACE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup cut Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $456.67.

RACE stock traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $418.86. The company had a trading volume of 31,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,369. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $283.20 and a 12 month high of $442.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $420.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.18.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $2.443 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

